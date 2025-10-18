Schmaltz scored three goals on six shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Schmaltz had two goals, including one on the power play, in the first period before scoring again in the third to complete his hat trick. He also assisted on a Clayton Keller goal. This was a breakout game for Schmaltz, who is up to three goals, four assists, 22 shots on net and a plus-3 rating across five outings. As long as he stays on the top line and first power-play unit, he should remain highly productive for the Mammoth.