Schmaltz scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Schmaltz's hot January continues -- he has six goals and five assists over nine outings this month. The 29-year-old put the Mammoth up 3-1 in the second period, and while that lead didn't last, the team's strong third period was enough for the win. Schmaltz is up to 18 goals, 44 points, 118 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 49 appearances. His career highs of 23 goals and 63 points are both likely to be bested this season if he stays healthy, and that's with him being on track for his worst power-play year since 2022-23.