Schmaltz scored a power-play goal, distributed an assist and fired six shots on net in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Schmaltz scored the go-ahead goal on a power play just over eight minutes into the opening period. He later helped out on Clayton Keller's empty-net tally to cap off another multi-point outing. With the pair of points, Schmaltz is up to 23 goals, 30 assists, 137 shots on net and 35 blocked shots across 57 games this season. The 29-year-old forward is on pace for a career year and is just 11 points shy of surpassing the 63 points he compiled across 82 games a season ago. He's taken a huge step up at even strength this season with 41 points, which has already surpassed the 38 points he had at five-on-five a year ago. On top of that, the natural winger has done this all from Utah's top-line center role due to the absence of Logan Cooley (lower body). Schmaltz will have the chance to rest during the Olympic break, which should prepare him to pick up where he left off in fantasy once the Mammoth are back in action.