Mammoth's Nick Schmaltz: One of each in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmaltz scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Stars.
Schmaltz opened the scoring late in the second period and also set up John Marino's game-winner in the third. The 29-year-old Schmaltz has five goals and five assists over eight outings in January. For the season, the first-line forward has earned 17 goals, 43 points, 115 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 48 appearances. He's elevated his play this year and is on track to reach the 70-point mark for the first time.
