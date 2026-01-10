Mammoth's Nick Schmaltz: Pops off for three points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmaltz scored twice on five shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blues.
Schmaltz has racked up four goals and three assists over five outings in January. The 29-year-old forward's second goal Friday came on the power play, his first tally with the man advantage since Oct. 23, also against the Blues. For the season, he's up to 16 goals, 40 points (nine on the power play), 112 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 45 appearances in a top-six role.
