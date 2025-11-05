Schmaltz scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sabres.

Schmaltz scored at 3:58 of the third period to open the scoring. The 29-year-old rattled off an eight-game, 15-point streak at the end of October before a scoreless outing against the Lightning to begin November. Schmaltz has been a key part of the Mammoth's offense so far and is up to eight goals, 18 points, 42 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 13 appearances in a top-line role.