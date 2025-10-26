Schmaltz scored two goals, one the game-winner, on a team-high six shots on net with a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-2 victory over the Wild.

The veteran winger has gotten onto the scoresheet in six straight games as part of a rampaging Mammoth offense, churning out seven goals and 13 points during that stretch. Schmaltz has reached the 20-goal plateau in four straight seasons and topped 60 points in the last two, but he could be headed for a career-best campaign if the young talent around him in the Utah lineup continues to blossom.