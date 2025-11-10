Mammoth's Nick Schmaltz: Puts away goal Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmaltz scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.
Schmaltz has been limited to two goals over five outings in November after a strong start to the season. The 29-year-old's offensive dip has corresponded with a stretch where the Mammoth have just 11 goals over five contests. He's produced nine goals, 19 points, 50 shots on net and a plus-2 rating across 16 outings this season and should be able to get back to being a steady contributor.
