Schmaltz scored a power-play goal on four shots and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Schmaltz is humming on offense now with four goals and eight assists during a four-game point streak. The 29-year-old got the Mammoth on the board with his second-period tally. He's at 10 points (four on the power play) with 27 shots, six blocks and a plus-2 rating through seven contests this season. As long as he's playing alongside Clayton Keller on the top line, Schmaltz is a virtual lock for strong scoring production.