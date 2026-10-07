Schmaltz had a goal and two assists in a 5-3 Utah victory over New Jersey on Tuesday night. The goal came on the power play.

The snipe extended Schmaltz's season-opening goal streak to four games. He leads the NHL with five goals. The assists were the first of his season. Schmaltz's head coach was effusive with his praise in the postgame scrum: "He can play with a left-hand stick right now and I will still take him on my team," said Andre Tourigny. "He's so good everywhere on the ice. Defensively, offensively, as a non-killer, as a puck-carrier ... what a player." Schmaltz fired four shots Tuesday, so he now has 17 on the season. He's white hot right now, proving that his breakout 74 points, including 33 goals, last season wasn't a fluke. All offense in Utah seems to run through him.