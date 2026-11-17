Schmaltz (lower body) was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, per the NHL Media Site.

While Schmaltz remains without a timeline for return, the veteran forward will miss a minimum of Utah's next three games following Tuesday's move to IR. It's a tough loss for the Mammoth, as Schmaltz had compiled nine goals, 20 points and 48 shots on net across 19 outings prior to going down. His status will be monitored closely over the coming days until a timetable for his return is revealed. In his absence, Vincent Trocheck will likely center the team's top line alongside Logan Cooley, who recently returned from injury, and team captain Clayton Keller.