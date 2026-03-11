Schmaltz signed an eight-year, $64 million contract extension with Utah on Wednesday.

Schmaltz is in the final season of his seven-year, $40.95 million contract and had the option to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He has 24 goals and 59 points in 65 outings in 2025-26. The 30-year-old's 24 goals are already a career high, topping his 23 markers during the 2021-22 regular season. He has a good chance of also surpassing his personal best of 63 points, which he established across 82 regular-season outings in 2024-25.