Schmaltz potted a power-play goal, fired four shots on net and recorded two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

After being kept off the scoresheet for the first time in 2026-27 during Thursday's loss to Boston, Schmaltz responded well Saturday with the game's go-ahead goal. The 30-year-old forward did his job well on the power-play goal, where he slammed the puck past Buffalo's Colten Ellis at the far post off a set-up pass from center Logan Cooley. Schmaltz has been excellent to start the new season, where he has posted six goals, including a league-leading four tallies on the power play, eight points and 24 shots on net across six appearances. His hot start is no fluke, as he started the 2025-26 campaign on the right foot as well, tallying seven goals and 17 points across his first 11 games. Fresh off his first 30-plus goal season, Schmaltz looks poised to contend for that number and beyond in 2026-27, making him an excellent option in fantasy.