Mammoth's Nick Schmaltz: Strikes twice on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmaltz scored two power-play goals on eight shots and added two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Jets.
Schmaltz had gone two games without a point after the end of his six-game point streak. The 30-year-old has done well this season to keep any droughts short. He's up to 33 goals, 74 points (20 on the power play), 204 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating over 81 appearances in a career-best year.
More News
-
Mammoth's Nick Schmaltz: Scores, assists in win•
-
Mammoth's Nick Schmaltz: Achieves two milestones in OT win•
-
Mammoth's Nick Schmaltz: Two power-play points in win•
-
Mammoth's Nick Schmaltz: Finds twine on power play•
-
Mammoth's Nick Schmaltz: Tallies twice in overtime win•
-
Mammoth's Nick Schmaltz: Signs eight-year extension•