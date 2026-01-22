Schmaltz logged two assists, including one on the power play, and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

Schmaltz has five points over his last three games and a total of six goals and seven helpers through 10 outings in January. He's found success centering Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse lately on Utah's top line. Schmaltz is up to 46 points (18 goals, 28 helpers), 120 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating across 50 contests.