Schmaltz scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Schmaltz stretched the Mammoth's lead to 3-0 in the second period. The 30-year-old is operating as the top-line center to start the year, though he took just four faceoffs compared to Vincent Trocheck's 14 draws in the season opener. Both players could end up gaining multi-position eligibility if they continue to line up with Schmaltz down the middle and Trocheck on the right. Most importantly, Schmaltz remains in a top-line spot and on the first power-play unit, usage that led to a career year of 33 goals and 74 points over 82 regular-season outings in 2025-26.