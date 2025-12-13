Schmaltz scored a goal on two shots and added two assists in Friday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Schmaltz has two goals and five helpers over seven outings in December. The 29-year-old forward stole the puck and scored Utah's first goal at 8:09 of the second period in this contest, and he added helpers on Dylan Guenther's power-play tally and Lawson Crouse's empty-netter in the third. Schmaltz is up to 12 goals, 29 points, 75 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 33 appearances this season. He's tracking toward a career year in goals and points.