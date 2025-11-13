Schmaltz scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Schmaltz had two points in the latter half of the third period to help pad the Mammoth's lead. He's collected four points over his last five games, and this was his first multi-point effort since Oct. 25 versus the Wild. The 29-year-old forward is up to 10 goals, 11 helpers, 52 shots and a plus-3 rating through 17 appearances. Schmaltz's strong start to the year has him tracking toward a career-best season -- he had 63 points in 82 regular-season games a year ago, and his career high in goals is 23 from the 2021-22 campaign.