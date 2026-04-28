Mammoth's Nick Schmaltz: Two points in OT loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmaltz recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4 of their first-round series.
The Mammoth scored four unanswered goals in this game despite ultimately losing in OT, and Schmaltz scored the first goal of that stretch while assisting on the final one. Schmaltz has struggled to find his footing in the playoffs, racking up just three points in four games after posting 74 points (33 goals, 41 assists) in 82 regular-season contests. Schmaltz will need to produce more consistently if the Mammoth want to advance past the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, but he should continue to have opportunities to do so thanks to his top six-role in the lineup.
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