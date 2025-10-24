Maatta notched an assist in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Blues.

Maatta helped out on the second of Logan Cooley's three first-period goals. The helper was Maatta's first point in eight appearances this season. He started as a seventh defenseman early in the campaign, but he's moved into a more typical role on the third pairing since Sean Durzi (shoulder) exited the lineup. Maatta has added one shot on net, six blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while averaging 10:43 of ice time. When the Mammoth are at full health, he's unlikely to be in the lineup.