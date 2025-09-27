Mammoth's Olli Maatta: Considered day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Maatta (undisclosed) didn't participate in Saturday's practice and is day-to-day, Catherine Bogart of Utah's official site reports.
Maatta is not expected to be out for long, but he probably won't be rushed back for preseason action. He compiled two goals, 16 assists, 70 shots on net, 117 blocked shots and 22 hits across 70 regular-season games in 2024-25.
