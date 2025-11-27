Maatta (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Maatta wasn't an option for Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Montreal due to an injury. He has played in only one of Utah's last nine games, but it is unclear how much of that stretch was due to being a healthy scratch. In any event, he will likely miss additional time after being moved to the IR list. Maatta has one assist, seven shots on goal and 12 blocked shots across 16 appearances this season.