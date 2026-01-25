Maatta was scratched for the 16th consecutive game in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Maatta returned from an upper-body injury Dec. 12 versus the Kraken and played in three straight games. Since then, he's been sat in favor of Nick DeSimone. As long as the Mammoth's defense stays healthy, it'll be tough for Maatta to carve out a full-time role. Even an injury may not open a door if the team opts to bring up Dmitri Simashev or Maveric Lamoureux for a look with the big club. Maatta has just one assist with nine shots on net and 16 blocked shots over 19 outings this season.