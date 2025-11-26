Maatta (undisclosed) will miss Wednesday's clash against Montreal, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Although Maatta has been ruled out for Wednesday, the 31-year-old was described by head coach Andre Tourigny as a little banged up, so perhaps Maatta won't be on the shelf for long. That said, the Finnish defenseman isn't consistently in the lineup even when he's available -- Maatta was a healthy scratch in Utah's past three games.