Perunovich was placed on waivers by the Mammoth on Thursday.

Perunovich split time between the Blues and Islanders last year but joined the Mammoth on a one-year, two-way contract during the offseason. The 27-year-old was unable to land a spot on Utah's Opening Night roster, and he'll head to AHL Tucson if he clears waivers. However, he's made at least 35 regular-season appearances in the NHL in each of the last two campaigns, so he'll likely be a top candidate to be called up if the Mammoth need additional depth.

