Mammoth's Scott Perunovich: Joins NHL club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perunovich was summoned from AHL Tucson on Saturday.
Perunovich had two goals, seven assists, 18 shots on net, 15 hits and 37 blocked shots between the Blues and Islanders across 35 regular-season appearances in 2024-25, but he has yet to see NHL action this season. He has registered three goals and 30 points in 43 AHL appearances this campaign.
More News
-
Mammoth's Scott Perunovich: Three-point effort in AHL win•
-
Mammoth's Scott Perunovich: Hits waivers Thursday•
-
Mammoth's Scott Perunovich: Lands two-way deal•
-
Islanders' Scott Perunovich: To become unrestricted free agent•
-
Islanders' Scott Perunovich: Gets rare appearance Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Scott Perunovich: Stuck in press box•