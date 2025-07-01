Mammoth's Scott Perunovich: Lands two-way deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perunovich inked a one-year, two-way contract with Utah on Tuesday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.
Perunovich played in just 35 combined games for the Blues and Islanders last year in which he notched two goals and seven helpers. A change of scenery should do the Minnesota native some good, though he may have to spend some time in the minors this season, given the two-way nature of his new deal.
