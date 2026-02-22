Mammoth's Scott Perunovich: Sent back to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perunovich was assigned to AHL Tucson on Sunday.
Perunovich practiced with Utah on Saturday after being summoned from the minors. He has earned three goals and 30 points in 43 AHL appearances this campaign.
