Perunovich scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Tucson's 5-4 overtime win over Bakersfield on Friday.

The goal was Perunovich's first of the season. Through 22 outings, he's racked up 15 points, 25 shots on net and a minus-5 rating. The defenseman is set for his first full AHL campaign after splitting time between the AHL and NHL in most of the last four years, as well as an injury-riddled 2022-23. His scoring potential is still obvious, but he has no clear path to the Mammoth's roster.