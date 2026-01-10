Durzi scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Durzi has been steadier lately with a point in 10 of his last 12 outings, racking up three goals and four assists in that span. He's in a position to succeed with a top-four role and a spot on the second power-play unit, and he won't hurt fantasy managers in the non-scoring areas. Durzi is now at three goals, 13 points, 44 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 24 PIM, 14 hits and a minus-10 rating through 24 appearances this season.