Durzi scored a goal, placed two shots on net and recorded two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Detroit.

Just under a minute into the contest, Durzi struck the back of the net for his second goal in five games. Overall, the 27-year-old blueliner has five goals, 19 points, 59 shots on net and 64 blocked shots across 36 games this season. The fifth-year defenseman has quietly been a strong option in fantasy over the last month and a half with 16 points, 40 shots on net, 11 hits and 38 blocked shots across his last 24 games. He's averaging above 20 minutes of ice time this season while skating in a top-line pairing with Mikhail Sergachev. Once NHL action resumes following the Olympic break, Durzi is a solid streaming option in most fantasy formats for the foreseeable future.