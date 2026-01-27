Durzi (undisclosed) departed Monday's 2-0 loss in Tampa Bay late in the third period, and there was no update on his status postgame.

Durzi went to the locker room after taking a hit into the boards in the final minutes of the third period, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports. Since head coach Andre Tourigny didn't have any information to relay about Durzi's status, the right-shot blueliner should be considered questionable for the second half of the Mammoth's back-to-back against the Panthers on Tuesday.