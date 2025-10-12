Durzi sustained an undisclosed injury late in Saturday's game versus the Predators, and head coach Andre Tourigny had no update on the defenseman's status after the contest, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Durzi went down late in the game, and it's unclear what he hurt in the process. The 26-year-old defenseman had an assist for his first point of the season and added four PIM, two hits and two blocked shots prior to the injury. Should Durzi miss time, the Mammoth are likely to shift to using six defensemen -- Olli Maatta has dressed as a seventh blueliner for the first two games of the year. Nick DeSimone could also enter the lineup as a fellow right-shot defender to cover for Durzi.