Mammoth's Sean Durzi: Lands on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Durzi (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per CapWages.
Durzi could be transferred to long-term injured reserve later, as he is expected to miss four weeks. The defenseman was injured Saturday versus the Predators. The Mammoth have gone back to the more conventional six-defensemen lineup since Durzi's injury.
