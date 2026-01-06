Durzi scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Rangers.

The 27-year-old blueliner got his stick on a Nick Schmaltz shot-pass a little over a minute into the extra frame to re-direct the puck past Jonathan Quick. Durzi has gotten onto the scoresheet in nine of the last 10 games but has no multi-point performances during that time, collecting two goals and seven assists with 21 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-2 rating.