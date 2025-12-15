Durzi scored a goal, took two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

Durzi has cracked the scoresheet in two of the Mammoth's last three games, as he also delivered an assist in the 4-3 loss to the Panthers on Wednesday. However, and despite the strong play of late, he's not a defenseman who tends to involve too much on offense, so his fantasy upside remains fairly low across all formats.