Mammoth's Sean Durzi: Set to miss four weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Durzi (upper body) is expected to miss about four weeks, the team announced Monday.
Durzi sustained the injury late in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Nashville. He has one assist, two shots on goal, four blocked shots and three hits in two appearances this season. Utah has dressed seven defenders in two straight games to begin the 2025-26 campaign, but Barrett Hayton (undisclosed) might be ready to return to the lineup in Monday's matchup against Chicago.
More News
-
Mammoth's Sean Durzi: Hurt late Saturday•
-
Hockey Club's Sean Durzi: Tallies on power play in win•
-
Hockey Club's Sean Durzi: Manages assist in win•
-
Hockey Club's Sean Durzi: Helpers in consecutive contests•
-
Hockey Club's Sean Durzi: Generates assist in win•
-
Hockey Club's Sean Durzi: Pots goal in OT loss•