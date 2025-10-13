Durzi (upper body) is expected to miss about four weeks, the team announced Monday.

Durzi sustained the injury late in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Nashville. He has one assist, two shots on goal, four blocked shots and three hits in two appearances this season. Utah has dressed seven defenders in two straight games to begin the 2025-26 campaign, but Barrett Hayton (undisclosed) might be ready to return to the lineup in Monday's matchup against Chicago.