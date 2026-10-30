Cossa turned aside 31 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins.

Cossa nearly blew an early 2-0 lead, but Logan Cooley bailed him out by completing a hat trick with exactly one second left on the clock in the third period, batting a puck out of midair past Arturs Silovs. That set the stage for Mikhail Sergachev to flip home the OT winner. Cossa continues to benefit from plenty of offense when he's between the pipes -- despite a lackluster 3.20 GAA and .857 save percentage in five outings (four starts), the 23-year-old netminder sports a 3-1-0 record as Karel Vejmelka's backup.