Cossa allowed three goals on eight shots before being replaced in the first period of a 6-1 loss to Boston on Thursday.

Boston rang up those three goals in a 5:45 span, culminating with Mason Lohrei's quick snipe stick side at 15:51. He had delivered an outstanding performance against Columbus in a win Saturday night, but Boston plays an entirely different level. Cossa will get another chance soon, but his matchup will matter. This was his third NHL start of his career, so his development will take priority. Cossa may get 20-25 starts this season.