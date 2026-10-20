Cossa stopped 14 of 18 shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.

Cossa secured the victory despite posting a disappointing .778 save percentage, and it was clear that he benefited from Utah's impressive offensive performance. The young netminder faced relatively little pressure for much of the contest but conceded twice in the third period as Pittsburgh threatened a comeback. Although the win provides some fantasy value, his limited save total and four goals allowed highlight the volatility of his early NHL opportunities. With Karel Vejmelka being a workhorse in the Mammoth's crease, Cossa's fantasy upside will be limited to specific matchups in which he gets an odd start. He's not a goaltender you'd be looking to roster in most formats, especially since he's posted a single-game save percentage below .800 in three of his four appearances.