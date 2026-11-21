Cossa will guard the home crease in Saturday's clash against the Ducks, per Brogan Houston of the Deseret News.

Cossa will draw his second consecutive start after standing on his head against the Avalanche in Wednesday's 4-1 win. The 24-year-old netminder has compiled a 5-2-1 record, a 3.23 GAA and an .879 save percentage over nine appearances this season. With Karel Vejmelka struggle to snap his six-game losing skid, Cossa could be in line for more opportunities if he can continue to impress. He'll lead the Mammoth onto the ice Saturday against the Ducks, who rank fifth in the NHL with 3.70 goals per game this season.