Cossa will patrol the road paint in Thursday's clash against the Canadiens, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

For the second time this season, Cossa will appear in his second consecutive game. The 23-year-old netminder has brought the Mammoth success recently, as he's currently riding a three-game win streak. Overall, he has a 4-1-0 record, a 2.95 GAA and an .875 save percentage across six appearances. With Karel Vejmelka struggling to begin the 2026-27 campaign, the door is open for Cossa to turn Utah's crease into a true timeshare. He'll face a tough test Thursday, as the Canadiens are getting Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach back in their lineup. Given Cossa's recent success, however, he's a decent spot start in deep fantasy leagues.