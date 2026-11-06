Cossa turned aside 30 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Montreal.

The Mammoth got out-shot 35-20 on the night, but Cossa nearly did enough to steal a road win for his squad. Adam Engstrom snuck a shot through traffic late in the third period to tie it up, however, before Cole Caufield ripped home the winner just 30 seconds into OT. Cossa still avoided taking a regulation loss for a fourth straight start, posting a 3-0-1 record since Oct. 19 despite a lackluster 3.45 GAA and .879 save percentage. The 23-year-old netminder is still showing some growing pains in his first full NHL campaign, but he appears to be settling in as Karel Vejmelka's backup.