Cossa turned aside 11 of 14 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg, with the Jets' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

All the goals against Cossa came in the first period, and while the 24-year-old netminder gave the Mammoth a chance to mount a comeback over the final 40 minutes, they weren't able to solve Stuart Skinner. Cossa has started three straight games as Karel Vejmelka gets a well-deserved break, going 2-1-0 during that span while allowing six goals on 76 shots (.921 save percentage).