Cossa will protect the road goal versus the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Cossa will start for the third time in four games. He's getting a chance at more playing time because Karel Vejmelka has lost three straight outings. Cossa is 2-0-1 with 10 goals allowed on 97 shots over his three games in that span, but with the Mammoth's injury-depleted lineup, he could have a tough outing Wednesday. Expect Vejmelka to get the nod Thursday versus the Blues.