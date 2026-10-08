Cossa will get the road start in Thursday's clash against the Bruins, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Cossa will look to continue his strong start with Utah after he anchored the Mammoth to a 4-1 win Saturday in his team debut. The 23-year-old netminder stopped 18 of 19 shots on net in the outing, and he projects to be a high-upside No. 2 option behind Karel Vejmelka this season. Cossa will face a relatively tough test on Thursday, however, as the Bruins have posted three goals or more in two of their first contests to open the new season. He is a solid streaming option in deep fantasy leagues for Thursday's matchup.