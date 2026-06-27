Mammoth's Sebastian Cossa: Shipped to Utah via trade

Cossa was dealt to Utah from Detroit on Friday in exchange for the No. 23 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Originally the No. 15 overall pick by the Red Wings in 2021, Cossa has one NHL game under his belt, with that coming back in the 2024-25 campaign. He is coming off a season with AHL Grand Rapids which saw Cossa post a 26-8-4 record along with a 2.33 GAA and .915 save percentage. Mammoth starter Karel Vejmelka appeared in an NHL-high 64 games a year ago and Vitek Vanecek is a pending unrestricted free agent, so the 23-year-old Cossa should be considered the favorite for the backup job in Utah this coming season.