Cossa is expected to start at home against Colorado on Wednesday, per Brogan Houston of the Deseret News.

Cossa has a 4-2-1 record, 3.56 GAA and .863 save percentage in eight appearances with Utah in 2026-27. He has allowed five goals in each of his past two starts. The Avalanche are 12-6-3 while averaging 4.05 goals per game this season. Colorado is missing Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) and Cale Makar (lower body), but the Avalanche earned a 4-1 victory over Montreal on Saturday without the two superstars, so they can't be taken lightly even when the team is far from 100 percent.