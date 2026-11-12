Cossa stopped 23 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Cossa didn't get much help from a depleted Mammoth lineup, which mustered just 17 shots against Carter Hart. The 23-year-old Cossa has seen his playing time rise recently, but he's now allowed five goals in consecutive contests, which could land him back in the backup role soon. He's at a 4-2-1 record with a 3.56 GAA and an .863 save percentage over eight games (seven starts). Expect Karel Vejmelka to get the nod Thursday at home versus the Blues to wrap up the back-to-back set.