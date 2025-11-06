Iginla scored twice and added an assist in WHL Kelowna's 6-2 win over Penticton on Wednesday.

Iginla has earned multiple points in three of his four games so far this season, racking up five goals and three assists. The big thing for the 19-year-old will be staying healthy, as hip surgeries last year and an undisclosed injury during the Mammoth's training camp have put a lot of wear on the young forward. It's clear he can be a dynamic presence in the lineup when he's playing.